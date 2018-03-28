Customs Commissioner Lapena says, 'smugglers nowadays are bold to import these counterfeit items because majority of the Filipinos patronize fake products (for) its cheaper price'

Published 11:14 PM, March 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) uncovered Wednesday, March 28, boxes of counterfeit beauty and skin care products, and other merchandise in separate inspections of warehouses in Tondo and Binondo, Manila.

Commissioner Isidro Lapena together with representatives of cosmetic and skin care brands inspected the fake products estimated to be worth P600 million.

The Enforcement and Security Service (ESS) agents acted on a Letter of Authority of the Customs chief to inspect warehouses at Bldg. 1336, Antonio Rivera St., Tondo, Manila and Dona Maria Lim Bldg., Ilang-Ilang St., Binondo, Manila for possible violations of the Intellectual Property Law.

The LOA and Mission Order were executed following tips by brand owners identifying these warehouses that contain fake beauty and skin care products, and other merchandise.

According to reports, a certain Kevin Lee leases the warehouse at Tondo while identified as occupants of the Binondo warehouse were an Anthony Lee and a Brian Lee. The tipster told Customs that these three are business partners.

“We are now coordinating with other brand owners to identify whether the products found in both warehouses are counterfeit," Commissioner Lapena said.

Because there were no persons in the warehouses during the inspections, the BOC agents left notices to the building owners asking the occupants to provide evidence of payment.

"We are now giving them 15 days from the date of inspection which was last March 22 to provide the needed documents. If they fail to do so, we will seize right away these products and destroy them immediately," Lapena said.

“Smugglers nowadays are bold to import these counterfeit items because majority of the Filipinos patronize fake products because of its cheaper price.

“Kayang-kaya ng budget at mura kumpara sa original pero (These products are cheap compared to the original but) the continuous usage of these products pose harm to our health. These are unfit for human consumption. Hindi rin sila dumaan sa (These did not pass) quality control, these products might contain poisonous chemicals na hindi naman nila ini-indicate sa package (which are not indicated in the labels),” Lapena added.

The Customs has implemented stricter border control to prevent the entry of fake products “but more so, there should also be a change in the mentality of our consumers,” he said.

Lapena urged the consumers to be smart buyers. “Before buying a product, check if it undergoes quality control. The safety of our family lies also in the quality of products we buy.” – Rappler.com