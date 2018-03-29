This year's Chrism Mass also recognizes Gaudencio Borbon Cardinal Rosales, former Archbishop of Manila, for 60 years of priesthood

Published 1:55 PM, March 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on Thursday, March 29, celebrated Chrism Mass, one of various Catholic rituals during Holy Week.

During the Chrism Mass, bishops consecrate chrism, or the holy oil used in baptism, confirmation, and other Church rituals. Bishops also consecrate the holy oil used in anointing the sick.

Priests from different parts of a diocese, or a bishop's territory, attend this Mass. During this Mass, bishops also remind priests to stay true to their vows, which the priests renew on Holy Thursday.

Priests then bring the holy oils to their parishes after the Mass.

This year's Chrism Mass also recognized Gaudencio Borbon Cardinal Rosales, former Archbishop of Manila, for 60 years of priesthood.

