Penitents wear morions – these are masks depicting the faces of Roman centurions. They are called by locals as 'Moriones.'

Published 6:20 PM, March 29, 2018

MARINDUQUE, Philippines – On the island province of Marinduque, lenten rites held during the Holy Week involve a colorful festival of people in costumes and masks.

On Maundy Thursday, March 29, penitents wear morions – these are masks depicting the faces of Roman centurions. They are called by locals as

"Moriones." (READ: Behind the masks of Marinduque's Moriones Festival)

At Sta Cruz town in Marinduque, hundreds joined the lenten parade on Maundy Thursday.

Lenten parade at the Moriones Festival at Sta Cruz, Marinduque on Maundy Thursday, March 29. Penitents wear “morions” or masks depicting faces of Roman centurions. pic.twitter.com/z81cNkeKJd — Aika Rey (@reyaika) March 29, 2018

Garbed in kaftan, a loong loose dress or tunic, several government employees, public school teachers, and barangay officials marched around the town on Thursday:

– Rappler.com