Published 1:29 PM, March 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marawi residents held a peace rally on Friday, March 30, to call attention to their continued displacement months since the end of the battle with local terrorist groups linked with the Islamic State (ISIS).

They attempted to march toward ground zero – the heart of the battle where most homes were flattened – but they were blocked by security forces.

"Let us go back to Marawi and we will rehabilitate Marawi," read a sign held by a participant.

The military has not allowed residents to go back to ground zero, saying it is not done clearing the area of unexploded ordinance. It's been more than 5 months since the battle ended. (TIMELINE: The 'liberation' of Marawi)

Other residents living outside the battle area have been allowed to go back home.

The participants also protested rehabiliation plans for the embattled city, including the construction of a 10-hectare new military camp.

The protesters called on President Rodrigo Duterte to let the Marawi residents return to their homes. They said they want to be consulted in the rehabilitation plans.

One sign read: "Give us what is ours." Another read: "Best way to prevent violent extremism is to let the IDPs go back to Marawi."

Photos of the Friday morning protest were shared by residents, groups, and a few media outlets, like Davao Today, which has a reporter on the ground.

They gathered around 8 am at Barangay Saber in Marawi. They attempted to march toward ground zero, but were reportedly stopped by security forces at the Rapitan Bridge in Barangay Fort.

A Facebook live video by a local radio reporter showed the participants earlier speaking about their plans to a military officer, who was asking questions about the activity. The dialogue, based on the video, was cordial.

The participants wanted to hold Friday prayer inside ground zero.

Marawi City, tagged an Islamic City, has a predominantly Muslim population. The peace rally coincided with the observance of Good Friday, a Christian holiday commemmorating the crucifixation of Jesus Christ.

"As Christians around the country today will commemorate Jesus' walk to Calvary to redeem humanity, our Maranao brothers and sisters will walk in peace to Ground Zero today to redeem Marawi City," read a Facebook post by Rey Barnes, executive director of Duyog Marawi.

"As far as I can recall, this will be the first time in the history of Emergency Response and DRR in the country where the IDPs are united to protest and change the direction of rebuilding and rehabilitation," Barnes said.



The call for the peace rally circulated over the weeked, apparently prompting the government to accommodate the residents. On March 28, the government released a visitation schedule, which indicated that residents woud be allowed to go back to their homes for a limited period, from April 1 to May 10. – Rappler.com