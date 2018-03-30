Police suspect some people usually collect bones in untended and cracked tombs which they would then use for charms and potions

March 30, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – In many areas in the Philippines during Holy Week, police surveillance are set on public cemeteries because of theft. Apparently, some people usually collect bones in untended and cracked tombs which they would then use for charms and potions.

Police in Bangued, Abra, are not sure if this is the case in the morning of Maundy Thursday, March 29, when 4 tombs were forcibly opened at the Barbarakbak Cemetery in the town.

Loreto Laureta , barangay chair of Bangbangar told the police about the incident and the bereaved relatives were informed.

In the tomb of one woman, relatives said that her cellphone, cash and other personal belongings which were inserted in her coffin for probable use in the afterlife were missing.

The other 3 were ransacked but relatives said nothing was amiss.

Right after the Undas (All Saint’s Day) last Sunday, another tomb was also ransacked at the Barbarakbak Cemetery.

Norbertito Pascual Jr went to visit the tomb of his young son and found the contemts scattered.

Taken was a pair of Sperry Topsider and a coin purse with P50 in coins.

As in the recent incident, no suspects were identified. – Rappler.com

