IN PHOTOS: Good Friday service at the Manila Cathedral
Catholics line up to kiss the feet of the image of Jesus Christ on the cross during the Good Friday service led by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle
Published 6:32 PM, March 30, 2018
Updated 7:46 PM, March 30, 2018
SUFFERING AND DEATH. Catholics line up to kiss the feet of Jesus during the Veneration of the Cross on Good Friday. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – The crucified Christ was the central figure during the Good Friday service led by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle at the Manila Cathedral on March 30.
During the ceremony, formally known as the Celebration of the Lord's Passion, Tagle asked Catholics to consider a crucial question being put before them as in the time of Jesus: condemn Christ to death in favor of other kings, or save him?
Such a question, he said, is relevant to many decisions people are made to face in their daily lives even now.
Towards the end of the service, church goers came forward to to kiss the feet of the image of Jesus nailed to the cross.
GOOD FRIDAY. Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the commemoration of the Lord's Passion at the Manila Cathedral. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
VENERATION. Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle kisses the cross during the celebration of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
