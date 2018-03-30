Catholics line up to kiss the feet of the image of Jesus Christ on the cross during the Good Friday service led by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle

Published 6:32 PM, March 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The crucified Christ was the central figure during the Good Friday service led by Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle at the Manila Cathedral on March 30.

During the ceremony, formally known as the Celebration of the Lord's Passion, Tagle asked Catholics to consider a crucial question being put before them as in the time of Jesus: condemn Christ to death in favor of other kings, or save him?

Such a question, he said, is relevant to many decisions people are made to face in their daily lives even now.

Towards the end of the service, church goers came forward to to kiss the feet of the image of Jesus nailed to the cross.

– Rappler.com