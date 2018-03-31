Published 4:44 PM, March 31, 2018
LIGHT UP. Hundreds of capiz lanterns are lit along Marikina River in SM CIty Marikina on March 24, 2018, after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
#NEVERAGAIN. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez (center) listens with other students during the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. Photo by Jim Watson/AFP
FAITHFUL. A child attends Palm Sunday mass at the Cathedral of Managua, on March 25, 2018. Photo by Inti Ocon/ AFP
BROTHERHOOD. Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood wait to participate in the Jesus Nazareno children's procession as part of Holy Week celebrations in Zipaquira, Colombia, on March 26, 2018. Photo by Luis Acosta/AFP
HOLY WEEK PROCESSION. Catholic faithful carry the image of the 'Jesus of the Great Power' during a procession on Holy Week, at La Merced church in Granada, some 48 kilometers from Managua on March 27, 2018. Photo by Inti Ocon/AFP
SWEET VICTORY. Philippine Azkals celebrate 2-1 win over Tajikistan which clinched the country's first-ever ticket to the elite Asian AFC Cup. Photo by Glen Charles Lopez/PFF
HERO. French President Emmanuel Macron places his hands on the flag-draped coffin of Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame after awarding him posthumously with the Legion of Honor on March 28, 2018 at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. Photo by Philippe Lopez
MEMORIAL. An aerial view on March 29, 2018, shows people visiting a makeshift memorial in tribute to the victims of a shopping mall fire in the industrial city of Kemerovo in western Siberia. Photo by Dmitry Serebryakov/AFP
LIFT OFF. Indian onlookers watch as the Indian Space Research Organization's GSAT-6A communications satellite launches on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08) from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on March 29, 2018. Photo by Arun Sankar/AFP
WASHING OF FEET. Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle washes the feet of rescued Marawi priest Father Chito Soganub on Maundy Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
DANCE OF DEATH. Dancers perform the Dance of the Death during a Holy Week procession in Verges, northeastern Spain, on March 30, 2018. Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP
PENITENCE. A penitent carrying his daughter walks to the crosses during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Sitio Cutud, San Fernando, Pampang,a on March 30, 2018. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
PASSION OF CHRIST. East Timorese Christian devotees re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to commemorate Good Friday in Dili on March 30, 2018. Photo by Valentino Dariell De Sousa/AFP
