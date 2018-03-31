'May we nurture humility and forgiveness in our hearts as these will free us from the shackles of hatred and greed,' says President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 12:00 AM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Easter Sunday, April 1, encouraged Filipinos to be humble and to forgive.

"As we remember Christ's triumphs against death, may we nurture humility and forgiveness in our hearts as these will free us from the shackles of hatred and greed," the President said in his message.

He added: "For it is only by being selfless that we can truly say we are worthy of God's love."

Durerte also called on Filipinos to offer aid to the needy.

"Let us make this occasion more meaningful by offering aid to others, especially to those in need. Let us pray for the welfare and safety of our countrymen and for lasting peace in our nation so that we can all work together in harmony towards real change," he added.

The President's Easter Sunday message has the same tone as his Palm Sunday message, where he called on people to "help and uplift the downtrodden."

In 2017, Duterte's Easter Sunday message was more political, saying Filipinos "deserve salvation from social ills" such as drugs, criminality, and corruption.

Duterte spent the Holy Week break in Davao City, celebrating his 73rd birthday at home with his grandchildren.

Read the President's 2018 Easter Sunday message:

I join our brothers and sisters in the Christian faith in celebrating Easter Sunday.

Today we are called to thank the Lord for giving us His only Son to save the world from sin. It is also a time to glorify Jesus for His sacrifices so that we can live with renewed hope towards eternal salvation.

As we remember Christ's triumphs against death, may we nurture humility and forgiveness in our hearts as these will free us from the shackles of hatred and greed. For it is only by being selfless that we can truly say we are worthy of God’s love.

Let us make this occasion more meaningful by offering aid to others, especially to those in need. Let us pray for the welfare and safety of our countrymen and for lasting peace in our nation so that we can all work together in harmony towards real change.

I wish everyone a solemn and joyous Easter Sunday.

