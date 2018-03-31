Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the blessing of fire during Easter Vigil

Published 12:44 AM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On the night of Holy Saturday, March 31, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle led the Easter Vigil at the Manila Cathedral.

The Easter Vigil, considered the longest Mass of the year, is held on the eve of Easter Sunday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. (WATCH: Cardinal Tagle's Masses for Holy Week 2018)

During the Easter Vigil, the fire used to light the Paschal candle – representing the risen Christ – is blessed. Adults and children may also receive baptism during the vigil.

In his homily on Saturday evening, Cardinal Tagle urged Filipinos to roll away "stones" to let the life of love and unity come out.

– Rappler.com