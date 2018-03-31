During the Easter Vigil Mass at the Manila Cathedral, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle talks about the 'stones' that Filipinos should 'roll away' to live a good, faithful life

Published 12:17 AM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of Easter Sunday, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle urged the Catholic faithful to "roll away" evil and sinful "stones" in order to let the life of love and unity come out.

During the Easter Vigil Mass on Holy Saturday, March 31, at the Manila Cathedral, Cardinal Tagle recounted the story in the Bible when, after Jesus' death on the cross, Mary Magdalene, Mary of Bethany, and Salome went to his tomb to anoint his body.

When they arrived, they found Jesus' tomb unguarded, and the stone rolled away.

"The dead is no longer there. God has allowed the living to come out of the tomb," Tagle said. (WATCH: Cardinal Tagle's Masses for Holy Week 2018)

Cardinal Tagle then mentioned the "stones" that Filipinos should "roll away" to live a good, faithful life.

"Mga kapatid, iyong bato ng kayabangan, alisin na para makalabas ang buhay ng kapagkumbabaan," Tagle said. (Brothers and sisters, the stone of pride, roll it away to let the life of humility come out.)

"Iyong bato ng greed o pagkaganid, alisin na nang makalabas na ang tunay na buhay ng sharing o pagbabahagi." (The stone of greed, roll it away to let the real life of sharing come out.)

"Iyong bato ng walang paggalang sa kapwa, alisin na para makalabas ang buhay ng pagdadamayan." (The stone of being disrespectful, roll it away to let the life of helping each other come out.)

"Iyong bato ng pagmamataas at pagtapak sa kapwa, alisin na nang makalabas ang bagong buhay ng pagmamahalan." (The stone of being arrogant and stepping on people, roll it away to let the new life of love come out.)

"Iyong bato ng hinanakit at paghihiganti, iurong na para makalabas na ang bagong buhay ng pagpapatawad." (The stone of resentment and revenge, roll it away to let the new life of forgiveness come out.)

Fearing an apparent resurgence of a "cold war" in international relations, Cardinal Tagle also urged people to let out "global warming" – that is, the warmth of love and communion.

If a person finds it hard to "roll away" these big stones, or if he or she wonders who can roll it down, Tagle said God "will roll the stone not to hurt us, but to let the life of Christ come out and be our life."

"Jesus is coming out of the tomb. Do not block his way. Go, meet him," added Tagle. "He is our life, He is our light. Do not be afraid. He is the rock of our salvation, and we do not need other rocks to block His coming."

Tagle ended his sermon with a question to the faithful: "Ano ang bato na kailangan kong ipaurong sa Diyos para makalabas ang buhay ni Kristo, maging buhay ko si Kristo?"

(What stone should I let God roll away to let the life of Christ come out, so that Christ can be my life?)

The Easter Vigil, seen as the longest Mass of the year, is held on Holy Saturday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. The Paschal candle is lit at the start of the vigil, and Catholics may opt to be baptized during the vigil. – Rappler.com