IN PHOTOS: Filipinos mark Easter 2018 with 'Salubong'
Filipinos traditionally observe the Salubong through a dawn procession that ends in front of the church, with the statues of Jesus and Mary 'meeting' on Easter
Published 9:33 AM, April 01, 2018
Updated 9:35 AM, April 01, 2018
The Salubong is held at San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila, in the wee hours of Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos marked Easter, the feast of Christ's resurrection, with the traditional Salubong (Welcoming) procession that reenacts Jesus meeting his mother after he rose from the dead.
Filipinos traditionally observe the Salubong through a dawn procession that ends in front of the church, with the statues of Jesus and Mary "meeting" on Easter.
Check Salubong photos from San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila, and Saint Peter Parish in Quezon City below:
The Easter Salubong is held against the backdrop of the historic San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila, on April 1, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
Fireworks greet Catholics during the Salubong at San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila on April 1, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
The Salubong is held at Saint Peter Parish in Quezon City on April 1, 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
A child dressed as an angel removes the veil of the Blessed Virgin Mary during the Easter Salubong at Saint Peter Parish in Quezon City on April 1, 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
– Rappler.com