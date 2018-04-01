Filipinos traditionally observe the Salubong through a dawn procession that ends in front of the church, with the statues of Jesus and Mary 'meeting' on Easter

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos marked Easter, the feast of Christ's resurrection, with the traditional Salubong (Welcoming) procession that reenacts Jesus meeting his mother after he rose from the dead.

Filipinos traditionally observe the Salubong through a dawn procession that ends in front of the church, with the statues of Jesus and Mary "meeting" on Easter.

Check Salubong photos from San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila, and Saint Peter Parish in Quezon City below:

