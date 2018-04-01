The Commission on Audit rules in favor of a Guimaras public school teacher who was denied her rightful pay grade from September 2006 to October 2015

Published 7:24 PM, April 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A decision by the Commission on Audit (COA) will pave the way for a Guimaras public school teacher to receive the correct salary 11 years since her promotion.

In a decision released in March, COA ruled in favor of Josefina Pabraquel, who filed a petition for payment of salary differential after she was denied her rightful pay grade from September 2006 to October 2015.

Pabraquel is expected to receive P109,989.20.

First hired as Teacher I in January 2004 under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and promoted to Teacher II in 2006, she was eventually deployed as a mobile teacher to the Guimaras Division of the Department of Education (DepEd) Western Visayas.

But the DepEd regional superintendent recalled her promotion to Teacher II because her position as a mobile teacher only allows Teacher I. The rank of Teacher II is considered a regular teacher item position for elementary education.

In its decision, COA pointed out that this move was not allowed under the Revised Administrative Code of 1987, which states that an appointment accepted cannot be withdrawn or revoked by the appointing authority. It should remain in force unless disapproved by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

"The appointment of Ms Pabraquel cannot be recalled or revoked," COA said. "Therefore, when Ms Pabraquel assumed the position of Teacher II, she acquired a legal right to the position." – Rappler.com