War on drugs: Police kill 7, arrest 811 during Holy Week 2018
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) killed 7 and arrested 811 during Holy Week.
This was announced by PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, April 2, in a Camp Crame briefing.
The killings and arrests were all done under anti-illegal drugs raids and buy-busts as Oplan Tokhang, the literal knock-and-plead anti-drugs operation, was suspended during the holidays.
Holy Week was observed from March 28 to April 1. – Rappler.com