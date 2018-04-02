The killings and arrests are done under anti-illegal drugs raids and buy-busts as Oplan Tokhang was suspended during the holidays

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) killed 7 and arrested 811 during Holy Week.

This was announced by PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa on Monday, April 2, in a Camp Crame briefing.

The killings and arrests were all done under anti-illegal drugs raids and buy-busts as Oplan Tokhang, the literal knock-and-plead anti-drugs operation, was suspended during the holidays.

Holy Week was observed from March 28 to April 1. – Rappler.com