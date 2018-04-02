Even the PNP's top officials trade blows in jest, says Director General Ronald dela Rosa, who then demonstrates 'playful' punches during a press briefing

Published 12:20 PM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While violence has no place within the Philippine National Police (PNP) – and even among would-be cops – it seems there are cases where trading blows could be acceptable in the police force: violence "in jest."

And, according to PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, this may have been the case in the video showing what appears to be a hazing activity at the PNP Academy. ([EXCLUSIVE] Video in 2017 shows beating at PNP Academy)

Dela Rosa speculated on Monday, April 2, that the cadets could have done the paddling out of celebration.

"Per se, talagang manhandling 'yun. There was physical contact dahil nga pinapalo, but 'yung context nu'n parang celebratory, parang masaya sila. Ewan ko if that was a form of punishment or a form of cariño brutal on their part. Para bang nagtatawanan sila 'di ba," Dela Rosa told reporters in a Camp Crame news conference.

(Per se, it was really manhandling. There was physical contact because they were being hit. But the context seems like it was celebratory, it seems like they were happy. I don't know if that was a form of punishment or a form of cariño brutal on their part. It seems like they were laughing, right?)

The cadets in the video do appear like they were laughing, but only those who were delivering the blows.

Even generals trade blows in jest, according to Dela Rosa. He even demonstrated in the press conference how he "punches" fellow generals just for laughs.

Midway during the press conference, an unknowing Deputy Director General Archie Gamboa, the PNP's 3rd top official, was held in place by Dela Rosa. The top cop then planted restrained punches on the gut of his subordinate.

He said, "Eh kami nga, ito nga kahit heneral ito, suntukin ko ito. Ito, masaya ako, 3-star general 'yan, susuntuk-suntukin kong gano'n. Ano'ng tingin mo diyan? Is that a physical injury? Greetings namin 'yan."

(Look at us, even if he's a general, I can punch him. Here, I'm happy, he's a 3-star general, I just punch him like this. What do you think of that? Is that a physical injury? We greet each other that way.)

Gamboa – a batch mate of Dela Rosa in the Philippine Military Academy – just smiled and chuckled during the demonstration. – Rappler.com