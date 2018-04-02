The attack comes 9 months after another attempt on the life of Guihulngan City Councilor Paulo Edison dela Rita

Published 2:33 PM, April 02, 2018

NEGROS ORIENTAL, Philippines – A councilor of Guihulngan City here was shot dead by unknown suspects Monday morning, April 2.

This came 9 months after an attempt on his life.

Killed was Councilor Paulo Edison dela Rita.

Initial police investigation showed the victim was riding on his motorcycle along the national highway of Barangay Poblacion when he was waylaid by two unidentified men.

The two motorcycle-riding suspects, wearing helmet and jacket, shot the victim several times.

The councilor was rushed to a hospital, but didn’t make it. The suspects escaped.

Police are still investigating the incident.

On July 21, 2017, Dela Rita was also attacked by suspected rebels in Guihulngan City.

At the time, the responding police team was also ambushed by the rebels. Superintendent Arnel Arpon, city police chief at that time, and 5 other policemen were killed in action. Dela Rita’s driver was also killed.

The Negros Oriental police are still determining if the killing of Dela Rita was also perpetrated by the rebels. – Rappler.com