The Binay camp slams Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales for a 'baseless case'

Published 4:16 PM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former vice president Jejomar Binay and son former Makati City mayor Junjun Binay posted bail on Monday, April 2, over graft charges stemming from the allegedly overpriced Makati Science High School.

The Binays paid P192,000 each to the Sandiganbayan Fourth Division for 4 counts of graft and 3 counts of falsification of public documents.

They were formally charged before the anti-graft court early March this year. Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales indicted the Binays last August 17 for graft for the alleged anomalies in the bidding of contracts for the P1.3 billion Makati Science High School.

The plunder complaint for the alleged overpricing by around P862 million was not tackled in the indictment. Investigations into the plunder aspect are ongoing.

In a statement, the Binays’ spokesperson Joey Salgado slammed Morales for the indictment: “The Ombudsman’s case is baseless and frivolous, a product of her obsession to malign the Binays in total disregard of facts, constitutional rights, and established jurisprudence.”

Rigging?

Morales’ indictment points out multiple riggings in the process, such as the procurement process of the contractors, and the invitations to bid.

The process, Morales said, “were nothing but a sham.” The construction, which was divided into 6 phases that spanned from 2008 to 2013, cost a total of P1.33 billion.

Salgado cited a Supreme Court (SC) ruling, saying the Binays cannot be made accountable for the mistakes, if any, of their subordinates.

“The mere act of signing documents cannot be interpreted, as the Ombudsman wrongly interpreted, as indication of any participation in a supposed conspiracy. Both former VP Binay and former mayor Junjun had every right to rely in good faith on the recommendations of their subordinates,” Salgado said.

The Binays are facing separate charges of graft over Makati City's P2.2-billion parking building, for which they are set to be arraigned. – Rappler.com