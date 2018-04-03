Max Miro was killed by police in the service of an arrest warrant, while Nelson 'Jun' Pepito was shot dead by unidentified riding-in-tandem shooters, says Albuera police chief Senior Inspector Ronald Espina

Published 11:27 AM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two drug suspects accused with Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa of drug and conspiracy charges are already dead.

Max Miro and Nelson "Jun" Pepito have been killed, Albuera police chief Senior Inspector Ronald Espina told Rappler in a phone interview.

Espina said Pepito was killed by unidentified riding-in-tandem suspects on December 1, 2017 in Albuera, Leyte, while Max Miro was killed during the service of an arrest warrant in Ormoc City. Miro allegedly fought back, forcing police to retaliate.

Pepito and Miro were the subjects of subpoenas issued by a new prosecution panel of the Department of Justice (DOJ). The new panel will conduct fresh investigations into the drug trade charges against Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim.

They have been summoned to appear at the DOJ in Manila on April 12 – with a report by Lian Buan/Rappler.com