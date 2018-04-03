'Meron talagang grupo d'yan na malapit na, mahuli rin yan, ma-engkwentro rin ng pulis 'yan na mahilig mamaril ng mga pushers or kahit na hindi pushers,' says PNP chief Dela Rosa

Published 12:54 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Caloocan City has a criminal group with a penchant for shooting people, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa claimed on Tuesday, April 3.

"Meron talagang grupo d'yan na malapit na, mahuli rin yan, ma-engkwentro rin ng pulis 'yan na mahilig mamaril ng mga pushers or kahit na hindi pushers," Dela Rosa told reporters in an ambush interview in Camp Crame.

(There really is a group there that we are close to catching and encountering, and which is fond of shooting [drug] pushers or even those who aren't.)

Dela Rosa was asked to comment on the recent unceremonious sacking of Caloocan police chief Senior Superintendent Jemar Modequillo, saying that he was not sacked for incompetence.

According to Dela Rosa, Caloocan police officials really have been unlucky ("malas") in the city, saying the same is the case for sacked Northern Police District chief Roberto Fajardo.

Caloocan City can indeed be branded as unlucky for cops. From being awarded the best city police station in Metro Manila, it has fallen to frequently landing on the headlines for unsolved controversial killings.

"Minalas siya so he has to face the consequences of kamalasan. So tanggap naman nila na minalas but 'yan nga ang gusto talaga naming mangyari is mahinto 'yung patayan diyan sa Caloocan," a dismayed Dela Rosa said.

(He was unlucky, but he has to face the consequences of his bad fortune. So they have accepted that they were unlucky but what we really want is to stop the killings there.)

Now the top cop is saying an organized crime group is behind the city's bad luck.

Dela Rosa said the next chief to be assigned to the sprawling city north of Manila will have to put an end to the crime group and consider it his or her "project", in line with the PNP's ongoing war against riding-in-tandem shooters. – Rappler.com