Published 1:24 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) en banc on Tuesday, April 3, decided to hold oral arguments on the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, an informed source told Rappler.

The oral arguments will be held on April 10 in Baguio City where the en banc is holding work all month long for their summer session.

The SC en banc is currently deliberating on the quo warranto petition to remove Sereno from office in a proceeding separate from impeachment. The board of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) and Makabayan bloc lawmakers have sought to file an intervention to stop the proceeding. – Rappler.com