Prototypes of environment-friendly vehicles with safety features are showcased at an expo for the PUV modernization program
Published 8:16 PM, April 03, 2018
NEW MODELS. Automotive manufacturers showcase prototype models under the PUV modernization program. All photos by Aika Rey/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Thinking of how jeepneys, buses, or tricycles would look like once they're modernized?
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) held a public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization expo to showcase various vehicle models from manufacturers on Tuesday, April 3.
Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos said the modernization plan is a "complete upgrade" of the country's transport system.
"We're talking about a large-scale transformation of the public transport sector. We're not talking about repairs and band-aid solutions – we are overhauling the fleets, the system, and the industry. This is easily the biggest non-infrastructure project of the government, [given] its sweeping and inclusive impact," Orbos said.
The modernization plan aims to replace all PUVs aged 15 years and older with environment-friendly vehicles that have safety features. These vehicles must have Euro 4 engines or higher, and doors must be on the side. (READ: Is the PUV modernization program 'anti-poor?')
All prototype vehicles feature automated and integrated fare collection under the Beep system, a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), a global positioning system (GPS), and a dashboard camera.
Jeepneys
Class 1 vehicles can carry 9 to 22 passengers, all seated. The Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has yet to approve a national standard for Class 1 vehicles.
CLASS 1. Tojo Motors, a Filipino automotive manufacturing company, showcases its e-jeepney categorized as a Class 1 vehicle.
SEATING. The prototype can carry up to 22 passengers, facing one another.
Meanwhile, Class 2 vehicles can carry more than 22 seated passengers. The main difference with Class 1 vehicles is that standing passengers can also be accommodated.
According to the DOTr, Class 2 vehicles are fit for urban travel.
SIDE ENTRANCE. Euro 4 jeepneys look like the current jeepney models, but these have air-conditioning and the door is on the side.
SEATING. Passengers of Euro 4 jeepneys will sit face to face with other passengers, like the current setup.
CLASS 2. Star 8 Green Technology Corporation's Class 2 vehicle is without air-conditioning. It runs on solar power.
PWD-FRIENDLY. The Class 2 vehicle prototype by Isuzu Motors Philippines has a space that can fit a wheelchair.
Class 3 vehicles can carry more than 22 seated passengers as well, but it is more spacious than Class 2. Standing is not allowed as it is meant for longer routes.
CLASS 3. Isuzu Motors Philippines' prototype Class 3 vehicle has air-conditioning.
NO AIRCON. Hyundai Philippines' Class 3 prototype vehicle is without air-conditioning.
BIGGER. Tata Motors' Class 3 vehicle can accommodate 22 passengers.
Buses
PREMIUM. Mercedes-Benz Philippines shows a prototype equivalent to premium point-to-point buses.
INSIDE. The Mercedes-Benz model can accommodate 42 seated passengers.
TWO DOORS. The prototype has two doors – one for the entrance and another for the exit – with a button to signal whether a passenger will get off at a stop.
MINIBUS. The Mercedes-Benz minibus model can accommodate only 32 passengers.
CARGO. Unlike the P2P model, the Mercedes-Benz minibus prototype has space for cargo.
RIGHT. The Volvo bus prototype has its entrance on the right side of the vehicle.
Tricycles
MORE. EVWealth's electric tricycle called E-Trike Bayan can fit up to 6 passengers, more than the average tricycle which can fit 4 passengers.
E-TRIKE. Tojo Motors exhibits a 7-seater tricycle powered by a battery.
ELECTRIC. Eclimo Motors showcases a battery-powered tricycle at the expo.
