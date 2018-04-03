Prototypes of environment-friendly vehicles with safety features are showcased at an expo for the PUV modernization program

Published 8:16 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thinking of how jeepneys, buses, or tricycles would look like once they're modernized?

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) held a public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization expo to showcase various vehicle models from manufacturers on Tuesday, April 3.

Transportation Undersecretary Thomas Orbos said the modernization plan is a "complete upgrade" of the country's transport system.

"We're talking about a large-scale transformation of the public transport sector. We're not talking about repairs and band-aid solutions – we are overhauling the fleets, the system, and the industry. This is easily the biggest non-infrastructure project of the government, [given] its sweeping and inclusive impact," Orbos said.

The modernization plan aims to replace all PUVs aged 15 years and older with environment-friendly vehicles that have safety features. These vehicles must have Euro 4 engines or higher, and doors must be on the side. (READ: Is the PUV modernization program 'anti-poor?')

All prototype vehicles feature automated and integrated fare collection under the Beep system, a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV), a global positioning system (GPS), and a dashboard camera.

Jeepneys

Class 1 vehicles can carry 9 to 22 passengers, all seated. The Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has yet to approve a national standard for Class 1 vehicles.

Meanwhile, Class 2 vehicles can carry more than 22 seated passengers. The main difference with Class 1 vehicles is that standing passengers can also be accommodated.

According to the DOTr, Class 2 vehicles are fit for urban travel.

Class 3 vehicles can carry more than 22 seated passengers as well, but it is more spacious than Class 2. Standing is not allowed as it is meant for longer routes.

Buses

Tricycles

