Published 1:35 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Wednesday, April 4, announced the creation of 75,242 teaching positions for school year 2018 to 2019.

In a press briefing, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said these teaching positions are open for kindergarten, elementary, junior high school, and senior high school for the upcoming school year.

It will be charged against the new school personnel positions budget of the Department of Education (DepEd). The DepEd's 2018 budget stands at P553.31 billion. (READ: What's the share of gov't offices in the 2018 P3.8-T national budget?)

A total of 40,642 kindergarten and elementary teachers, 34,244 junior high school teachers, and 356 senior high school teachers will be hired when the school year opens in June. Currently, there are 880,000 public school teachers.

Below is the breakdown:

REGION KINDER/ELEMENTARY (Teacher I) JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL (Teacher II) SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL (Teacher III) TOTAL ARMM 1,832 626 2 2,460 CAR 459 348 4 811 NCR 2,803 2,281 1 5,085 Ilocos 1,373 1,595 58 3,026 Cagayan Valley 1,298 836 29 2,163 Central Luzon 4,617 3,369 33 8,019 Calabarzon 6,884 4,271 31 11,186 Mimaropa 1,681 1,621 21 3,323 Bicol 2,739 3,160 17 5,916 Western Visayas 2,427 2,570 92 5,089 Central Visayas 3,651 2,634 32 6,317 Eastern Visayas 1,780 2,334 10 4,124 Zamboanga Peninsula 1,556 1,831 1 3,388 Northern Mindanao 2,079 1,675 13 3,767 Davao Region 2,147 2,194 3 4,344 Soccsksargen 2,156 1,666 4 3,826 Caraga 1,160 1,233 5 2,398 TOTAL 40,642 34,244 356 75,242

Earlier this year, Diokno said teachers' salaries will not be increased since their take-home pay already increased this year due to the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) and the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

Entry-level teachers (Teacher I) with Salary Grade 11 receive P20,179 monthly (or P242,148 annually) and get P74,358 in bonuses and allowances per year – giving them a total of P26,375 monthly.

WWII veterans' pension

Meanwhile, Diokno also said on Wednesday that the budget department released P804.86 million to the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) to cover pension payments.

The amount will cover the settlement of Total Administrative Disability (TAD) pension arrears to 6,046 surviving spouses of deceased World War II veterans.

TAD pensioneers receive P1,700 monthly upon reaching the age of 70. Living veterans receive their entitlement on a monthly basis, while arrears are awarded to surviving spouses or living heirs of veterans, upon the approval of requests made by the PVAO.

The amount is under the Pension and Gratuity Fund of the 2018 General Appropriations Act or national budget which amounts to P122.25 billion. – Rappler.com