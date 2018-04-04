The 44 cadets face administrative charges for grave misconduct or neglect of duty

Published 3:46 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Some 44 cadets have been administratively charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 graduation mauling in the Philippine National Police (PNP) Academy (PNPA), the country's premier school for police, fire, and jail officers.

In a list obtained by Rappler, all but one belong to the PNPA Class of 2019. The exception, Cadet 3rd Class Ronwaldo Intapan Cariño, belongs to Class 2020. (READ: PNP Academy cadets 'threatened' by seniors to join 2018 mauling)

Asked for clarification, Philippine Public Safety College legal officer Jason Ison told Rappler in a phone interview that the cadets are not yet guilty, as they will undergo "due process" before being punished or cleared.

Beating up upperclassmen is apparently a “tradition” at the PNPA but PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa also believed it "should be stopped."

Here are the names of the cadets and the corresponding charge against them by the PNPA administration:

Cadets charged with grave misconduct:

1. Cadet 2nd Class Clint John Cabbigat Baguidudol

2. Cadet 2nd Class Jem Camcam Peralta

3. Cadet 2nd Class Neil Ian Llanto Calamba

4. Cadet 2nd Class Mark Renly De Guzman Delos Santos

5. Cadet 2nd Class Christian Ken Carias Coplat

6. Cadet 2nd Class Ali-Adam Bili Amanon

7. Cadet 2nd Class Loreto Aquino Tuliao, Jr

8. Cadet 2nd Class Paul Christopher De Guzman Macalalad

9. Cadet 2nd Class Donald Lamirez Kissing

10. Cadet 2nd Class Renato De Guzman Niturada

11. Cadet 2nd Class Edmar Jade Macayanan Diazen

12. Cadet 2nd Class Claybourne John Ramil Albento Labastida

13. Cadet 2nd Class Alejandro Espolong Abonita

14. Cadet 2nd Class Melchor Rio Medes

15. Cadet 2nd ClassJohn Mark Gomez Singun

16. Cadet 2nd Class Albert Kenneth Subrado Abao

17. Cadet 2nd Class Bryan Kevin Mansing Temprosa

18. Cadet 2nd Class Joshua Saguid Castillo

19. Cadet 2nd Class Carljobel Perez Lofranco

20. Cadet 3rd Class Ronwaldo Intapan Cariño

Nine of the 20 cadets facing grave misconduct charges – Kissing, Santos, Peralta, Baguidudol, Macalalad, Tuliao, Calamba, Coplat, and Amanon – are already facing criminal complaints filed by two of the 6 victims.

Cadets charged with neglect of duty:

1. Cadet 2nd Class Richard Ryan Barsaga Molato

2. Cadet 2nd Class Janzel-Rudolph Fegi Desumala

3. Cadet 2nd Class June Vaquilar Rivera

4. Cadet 2nd Class Mario Bacquian Dacillo

5. Cadet 2nd Class Christian Lyle Dillona Visario

6. Cadet 2nd Class Ryan jay Vigilia Esquivel

7. Cadet 2nd Class Jessie Leonard Ramos Dy

8. Cadet 2nd Class Bonifacio Palonga Manganip, Jr

9. Cadet 2nd Class John Ray Climaco Mejores

10. Cadet 2nd Class Asraf Saripada Grar

11. Cadet 2nd Class Ueniel Alden Salon

12. Cadet 2nd Class Klyde Jan Orbista Batilo

13. Cadet 2nd Class Rotsen Joshua Tupasi Segismundo

14. Cadet 2nd Class Jhobert Villahermosa Torrecampo

15. Cadet 2nd Class Kenneth Alimanza Puig

16. Cadet 2nd Class Bryan Tambalian Melad

17. Cadet 2nd Class Mark Pistol Tuano Torrecampo

18. Cadet 2nd Class Roy Quinanola Hualde

19. Cadet 2nd Class Pierre Jamil Buhalon Datong

20. Cadet 2nd Class Rexie Cabrido Tapulao

21. Cadet 2nd Class Jerwin Intong Badian

22. Cadet 2nd Class Ivan Rholan Galapon Canoy

23. Cadet 2nd Class Lino Tryss Dacudao Galvan III

24. Cadet 2nd Class Gomer Pasco Sacala Jr

The list matches the figure released by Romeo Magsalos, head of the Philippine Public Safety College panel investigating the 2018 mauling, who announced on Tuesday that 44 cadets have been detained to the PNP Academy as probes push forward. – Rappler.com

PNP Academy cadets file photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler. List courtesy of the PPSC.