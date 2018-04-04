Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero will retire on April 18

Published 5:34 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A shortlist of 5 generals who may succeed Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero was submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday night, April 3.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the list came from the Board of Generals which met earlier this week. He didn't name the 5 generals on the list.

Lorenzana said the change of command ceremony will be held on April 18 or 6 days before Guerrero's scheduled retirement on April 24.

"[The President] may approve the designation of the new Chief of Staff of the AFP not later than end of next week. Change of command is on April 18," Lorenzana said on Wednesday, April 4.

Lorenzana said Duterte will be busy on the week of April 24.

Guerrero was originally supposed to retire on December 17, 2017 but his term was extended for 4 months. He is expected to lead the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) after his retirement.

Lorenzana previously named 3 mistahs from the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1985 as among the contenders for the post.

They are Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Rolando Joselito Bautista, Western Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr, and Eastern Mindanao Command chief Lieutenant General Benjamin Madrigal.

Not all nominees are from PMA Class of 1985, Lorenzana said. – Rappler.com