Published 10:00 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A police official was arrested after revealing his identity in a casino quarrel, the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced on Wednesday, April 4.

Superintendent Adrian Antonio was arrested by Parañaque cops and casino security personnel late Tuesday night, April 3.

The NCRPO said Antonio revealed he was a police official while arguing with another gambler.

Antonio is the current administrative officer of the PNP's Directorate for Operations (DO), the police department which formulates anti-crime campaigns like Oplan Double Barrel.

Administrative officers are considered the "alter egos" of directorates' chiefs as they help oversee day-to-day operations of their departments.

Antonio graduated from the PNP Academy, belonging to the Bagsay-Lahi Class of 2006.

Why he was arrested: Public officials are forbidden to play or even be seen inside casinos, as mandated by Presidential Memorandum Circular 06-2016.

The NCRPO said it would file charges against Antonio for violation of Article 231 of the Revised Penal Code, referring to open disobedience to orders of superiors, and for violation of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

"The PNP is once again reminding all public officials and employees including the PNP that they shall discharge their duties and responsibilities with utmost responsibility," the NCRPO said.

Reached for comment, DO chief Director Camilo Cascolan told Rappler in a text message on Wednesday that he does not tolerate Antonio's actions.

"Sad to know. We have different individual personalities, of which no one has control, only oneself.... We shall always maintain that standard of which we will be the model for everyone. Let it be a lesson to everyone," Cascolan said. – Rappler.com