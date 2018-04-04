The Chief Justice confirms she will attend the oral arguments set April 10 in Baguio City

Published 10:41 PM, April 04, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno confirmed Wednesday, April 4, she would attend the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on the quo warranto petition filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

In a chance interview here before her speech at a convention for court legal researchers, Sereno said she confirmed all the statements of her spokesperson regarding her presence in the high court's en banc session set April 10 in Baguio City.

Earlier, Sereno’s spokesperson lawyer Jojo Lacanilao texted members of media: “Yes. She will attend the oral argument on April 10 to give her side on the Petition for Quo Warranto filed by SolGen Calida.”

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Spokesman Theodore Te said the holding of oral arguments is upon Sereno's request. Te said the SC granted her Ad Cautelam Motion to Set for Oral Argument.

Sereno, who is on leave, was here to attend the 12th Biennial National Convention and Seminar of the Court Legal Researchers Association of the Philippines at the L’ Fisher Hotel.

In her speech before the court workers, Sereno said it was with her commitment and promise "to observe the Constitution" that she continues to discharge her function.

“I’m going through this with utmost peace because the truth is with me... I will do everything I can to observe Constitutional process because that is the only way we can preserve our country, to support the rule of law and Constitution,” she said.

She added: “I will face all accusations with dignity, with honor, and with grace.”

“Real people walking with courage can make our country great. It is not in the pompous words... but rather, in the authentic lives of people who are willing to work with integrity. That’s the only thing that can bring the country to a position of greatness,” she said.

On March 13, Sereno was also here for a forum on judicial reform. – Rappler.com