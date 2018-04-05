DENR Mimaropa Director Natividad Bernardino says the 32 business establishment owners only have until April 11 to remove their structures built on the 3-meter coastal easement zone

Published 11:23 AM, April 05, 2018

PALAWAN, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Wednesday, April 4, rejected the request of El Nido coastal easement violators to extend until the end of peak season the deadline to self-demolish illegally built structures.

DENR Mimaropa Director Natividad Bernardino said the 32 business establishment owners only have until April 11 to remove their structures built on the 3-meter coastal easement zone.

"We have no choice but to enforce the law. They will be forcibly demolished after the April 11 deadline if they don't start self-demolition now," she said in a text message.

Affected members of the Cottages, Resorts, and Restaurants Association of El Nido (CRRAEN) on Monday, April 2 held a dialogue with local environment officials to discuss concerns about their imminent eviction, in compliance with the easement provision of the Philippines' Water Code.

"We're asking to allow us to begin the demolition mid-July because most of us have already received booking reservations until end of June 2018, which is part of the peak tourism season," CRRAEN president Henri Fernandez said.

DENR Mimaropa on March 12 had served eviction notices to commercial establishments along the beach facing Bacuit Bay. They were given 30 days to dismantle and vacate the area.

Fernandez admitted the abrupt implementation has caught them by surprise, noting that before the crackdown in Boracay happened, the municipal government and the DENR's Protected Area Management Board already agreed for a "3 to 5 years' phase-out period for us to recover our hard-earned investments."

"Whatever revenue to be generated until the requested extension period is much needed, as part of it will be used in the demolition of structures that encroach the easement area," he said.

Eviction notices

But the DENR regional office has remained firm in its decision, saying the El Nido Task Force will oversee the dismantling demolitions in the coming days.

"The members of the task force will supervise the demolition of each and every establishment and determine how long each one will take to finish the demolition," Bernardino said.

She added that in the next two days, the task force will be serving eviction notices to around 300 occupants of timberland-classified areas, including more than 50 hotels and restaurants along the shoreline of Barangay Corong-Corong.

"If they are on the [prescribed 40-meter] salvage zone [for timberland], they need to move out; if not, we will respect the titles issued [to them] prior to the land classification map of 1941," she said.

Bernardino said everyone will be issued notices, but they will also be asked to produce evidence that will prove their occupation of the timberland areas is lawful.

"If they [are able to] produce titles, we will scrutinize each title and determine applicability of the law," she added. – Rappler.com