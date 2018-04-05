Overall, Boracay has accommodated 46,610 tourists from March 26 to April 1

Published 3:22 PM, April 05, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Boracay Island in Aklan recorded 23,123 foreign tourist arrivals during Holy Week despite a significant drop in total number of inbound travelers.

This is an 18% increase from the 2017 figure. Data from the Malay Municipal Tourism Office showed that the island attracted 19,490 foreigners – mostly Chinese and Korean tourists – during Holy Week 2017.

Domestic tourist arrivals this year, however, declined by 34%, with only 22,772 tourists from 34,613 tourists in 2017.

Overall, Boracay accommodated 46,610 tourists from March 26 to April 1 – an 18% decrease in tourist arrivals from the previous year's record of 54,887 tourists.

Holy Wednesday had the most number of arrivals this year with 10,909 tourists, followed by Holy Thursday with 9,680 tourists, and Good Friday with 6,214 tourists. Below are the tourist arrivals for the rest of Holy Week:

Holy Monday - 5,203 tourists

Holy Tuesday - 4,906 tourists

Black Saturday - 4,729 tourists

Easter Sunday - 4,969 tourists

The low turnout of local tourists this Holy Week was attributed to the imminent closure of the country's prime tourist destination due to environmental woes. (READ: Duterte orders 6-month closure of Boracay)

Some travelers decided to explore other natural attractions, in response to the tourism department's call for the public to visit neighboring provinces and regions during Semana Santa.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr said Cabinet officials discussed on Wednesday, April 4 the recommendations of the inter-agency task force to close down Boracay and carry out the island's rehabilitation. – Rappler.com