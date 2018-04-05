Oscar Albayalde, current Metro Manila police chief, will take over the post of Ronald dela Rosa

Published 4:27 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila's top cop will be the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, said President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, April 5.

"Chief [PNP], it's Albayalde," he said during the awarding of farmers and fishermen in Malacañang.

Albayalde is currently National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) regional director. He and current PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa were batchmates at the Philippine Military Academy, belonging to Sinagtala Class of 1986.

Before serving as Metro Manila police chief, Albayalde headed the Pampanga Provincial Police Office.

Dela Rosa's term extension by 3 months ends this month. Duterte had then said he might extend Dela Rosa's term "a little bit longer."

Dela Rosa is set to head the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) after he leaves the PNP.

Back in December 2017, Duterte had reportedly been considering someone else to be PNP chief after Dela Rosa – PNP's number two, Deputy Director General Ramon Apolinario. Apolinario had once served as Davao City chief of police, like Dela Rosa. He had even been among Duterte's choices to be his first PNP chief. – Rappler.com