Oscar Albayalde, currently Metro Manila's police director, says he's elated just being considered for the top PNP post as he was up against contenders who are from the President's home region

Published 5:56 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When Oscar Albayalde found out that he was going to be the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, he only had 3 words to describe how he felt: "Masayang, masayang, masaya." (So, so, so happy.)

"I am elated the President, no less than the President, gave me his trust and confidence," a chuckling Albayalde told Rappler in a phone interview on Thursday, April 5.

It's not surprising that the two-star general could not help but contain his laughter in the conversation. (READ: Who is Oscar Albayalde, the next PNP chief?)

The current National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Albayalde admitted it was "a big surprise" for him to be considered in the first place as he had never been assigned to Davao – unlike the current top cop Director General Ronald dela Rosa and other top contenders for PNP chief.

"It's really a big surprise, unang-una because I am not from Davao. Sinabi sa akin I am being considered, but I had no Davao connection. I am not from Davao, so doon pa lang sa na-consider ako, heads up, warning, siyempre medyo elated na," Albayalde added.

(It's really a big surprise, first because I am not from Davao. I was told I was being considered, but I didn't have any Davao connection. I am not from Davao, so just the fact that I was considered and given a heads up, a warning, I was already quite elated.)

A native of San Fernando City in Pampanga, Albayalde has never been assigned in Davao City or the Davao Region.

What's the key to his appointment? Albayalde said he has nothing to be proud of but his "achievements and accomplishments," especially in his stint now as the top cop of Metro Manila.

As the chief of the country's most developed, most populous, and most crime-ridden region, Albayalde has been through a lot under Duterte's term – from facing criticism for the bloody war on drugs to the tragic Resorts World Manila shooting and inferno, up to tracking terrorists in Metro Manila.

Albayalde said he was endorsed by no less than current PNP chief Dela Rosa and Department of the Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año – two of President Duterte's most trusted security officials.

Prior to serving as the Metro Manila police chief, Albayalde headed the Pampanga Provincial Police Office. – Rappler.com