Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra will be filling the shoes of Vitaliano Aguirre II at the Department of Justice

Published 6:11 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra has been named acting justice secretary, Malacañang announced on Thursday, April 5.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in an interview with reporters that President Rodrigo Duterte just signed Guevarra's appointment papers that day.

Guevarra takes over the Department of Justice in an acting capacity following the resignation of Vitaliano Aguirre II, which Duterte announced late Thursday afternoon/

Guevarra is known as the right-hand man of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, having worked together in the same law firm. A crucial Malacañang workhorse, he is responsible for penning importatnt Palace issuances such as executive orders and memorandum orders signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

He was the one who drafted, for instance, Duterte's martial law proclamation when the Marawi crisis exploded.

Guevarra has become a familiar face recently because he served as Palace spokesman while Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque was in Austria for the Holy Week.

Before serving in the Duterte administration, Guevarra was already a Palace official during the administration of Benigno Aquino III, serving as Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs. He had then been appointed commissioner at the Philippine Competition Commission.

Guevarra graduated from Ateneo School of Law and placed second in the 1985 bar examinations. He taught law at his alma mater. – Rappler.com