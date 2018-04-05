President Rodrigo Duterte has picked Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr, who was among the generals on the ground during the Marawi siege, to lead the military

Published 6:28 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) chief Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez Jr will be the next Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, Malacañang announced on Thursday, April 5.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque told this to reporters during a sudden press briefing in the Palace grounds on Thursday evening.

Galvez will take the place of AFP chief General Rey Leonardo Guerrero, who is retiring on April 24, after Duterte extended his term by 4 months. Galvez is set to retire in December.

The 53-year-old soldier brings to the post a rich combat and administrative experience dealing with threat groups in some conflict areas in the country, as the Duterte administration strives to implement a 4-year-old peace deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Galvez had served as the commander of the 6th Infantry Division based in Maguindanao. He was then tasked to protect the government's ceasefire with the MILF based in the province, and to deal with various peace spoilers such as the MILF breakaway group, the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

He is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1985. – With reports from Carmela Fonbuena/Rappler.com