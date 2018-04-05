The respondents are accused of 'intentionally inoculating the Dengvaxia recipients with an unsafe product undergoing clinical trial, which caused [their]...untimely death'

Published 7:30 AM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The families of 4 children, whose deaths had been linked to Dengvaxia, filed criminal complaints with the Department of Justice on Thursday, April 5, against former and current health officials, as well as executives of the dengue vaccine manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur and its distributor Zuellig Pharma Corporation.

Assisted by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), the families of Aejay Bautista (11), Lenard Baldonado (10), Zandro Colite (11), and Angelica Pestilos (10) charged the respondents with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, citing Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code and violation of Republic Act 9745 or the Anti-Torture Act.

The following from the DOH were named respondents in the complaint:

Former Department of Health Secretary Janette Garin

Dr Vicente Belizario Jr

Dr Kenneth Hartigan-Go

Dr Gerardo Bayugo

Dr Lyndon Lee Suy

Dr Irma Asuncion

Dr Julius Lecciones

Dr Joyce Ducusin

Rosalind Vianzon

Mario Baquilod

Dr Socorro Lupisan - Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

Dr Maria Rosario Capeding - RITM

From Sanofi:

Carlito Realuyo

Sanislas Camart

Jean Louis Grunwald

Jean-Francois Vacherand

Conchita Santos

Jazel Anne Calvo

Pearl Grace Cabali

Marie

Esther De Antoni

From Zuellig:

Kasigod Jamias

Michael Becker

Ricardo Romulo

Imran Babar Chugtai

Raymund Azurin

Nilo Badiola

John Stokes Davison

Marc Franck

Ashley

Gerard Antonio

Ana Liza Peralta

Rosa Maria Chua

Danilo Cahoy

Manuel Concio III

Roland Goco

Ma. Visitacion Barreiro

The complaint said the respondents "displayed grave recklessness, utter bad faith, lack of foresight, lack of skill, want of care, gross neglect and deliberate, arbitrary and even malicious disregard of the safety and lives of thousands of Filipino children.”

The PAO said accused the respondents of "intentionally inoculating the Dengvaxia recipients with an unsafe product undergoing clinical trial, which caused them not only severe pain, exhaustion, disability or dysfunction of one or more parts of the body, but untimely death."

PAO chief Persida Acosta said they had documented 41 deaths, but had only completed the cases for the first 4. These 4 victims, she said, had not had dengue before they were vaccinated with Dengvaxia in their schools.

Sanofi revealed in November 2017 that Dengvaxia put recipients at greater risks if they had not had dengue prior to getting the vaccine.

The PAO said Bautistadied of multiple organ failure; Pestilos, who had lupus, died of acute respiratory failure; Baldonado, who had leukaemia, died of acute respiratory failure; and Colite died of multiple organ failure. – Rappler.com