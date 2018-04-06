This comes after the Supreme Court rejects the PNP's appeal, effectively compelling them to share their drug campaign documents

Published 4:26 PM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Incoming Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director Oscar Albayalde will share drug campaign documents with the Supreme Court (SC), Albayalde announced on Friday, April 6.

"Yes, of course. That is the order of the SC, we really need to comply there," Albayalde told Camp Crame reporters in a video call interview after he was asked about the documents.

This comes after the High Tribunal rejected the PNP's appeal, effectively ordering the Philippine government to share the papers.

The order is in line with the SC's hearing of civilian complaints that seek to declare the PNP's anti-drugs campaign unconstitutional. (READ: Was the PNP’s war on drugs illegal? Here’s why lawyers think so)

Why this matters: So far, the PNP leadership has been reluctant about sharing documents with the SC.

Incumbent PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said in an earlier press conference that he is against sharing the documents as publishing them would endanger the lives of anti-drugs cops.

Dela Rosa repeated the sentiment on Thursday, saying that if they were to share the documents, this has to be done on a "case-to-case basis."

With Albayalde's recent statement, there appears to be a willingness to cooperate fully with the SC.

What is the PNP's official position? The PNP, through its Spokesperson Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, announced on Tuesday that they "welcome" the decision of the Supreme Court to have them share the documents.

Bulalacao said, however, that they will only share documents if their counsel in the SC case, Solicitor General Jose Calida, directs them to do so. – Rappler.com