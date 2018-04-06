Leisure & Resorts World Corporation has revealed plans to build a $500-million integrated resort and casino in Boracay, but environment officials say they have not yet received any application for permits

MANILA, Philippines – Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu on Friday, April 6, offered a flat "no" when asked about his personal opinion regarding plans to build a casino in Boracay Island.

"Dami namang pupuntahan niyan, bakit nilagay pa doon?" Cimatu said during a press briefing Friday. (There are many other places for a casino. Why build it there?)

In March, listed gaming firm Leisure & Resorts World Corporation revealed that it had bought a 23-hectare land in Boracay to build a $500-million integrated resort and casino.

But environment officials said they had not yet received any application for permits to build a hotel and casino in Boracay Island, a popular beach destination that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered closed by April 26.

"Maybe once they've submitted an application, we'll be determining whether to accept or deny it based of course on scientific parameters," Environment Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonas Leones said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Putting his personal opinion aside, Cimatu said that there are other factors to consider when it comes to building a casino in Boracay.

"If ever a project like that will be proposed, I will wait for the result of the research that we made by the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) through our Ecosystem Research and Development Bureau to determine the carrying capacity of the island," Cimatu said.

He said the result of the research – to be released on April 24 – will "form the basis" of issuing an environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

"I will wait for the request for our ECC, if ever there will be a project really," the environment secretary added.

On Friday, Cimatu also announced his proposal to expand the inter-agency task force on Boracay to include other agencies such as:

Department of Labor and Employment

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority

Department of Energy

Department of Transportation

Department of Public Works and HighwaysDepartment of Health

Leones said they're hoping for a resolution of Boracay's major environmental problems after its 6-month closure.

"This effort will not only include rehabilitation, not only filing [of] cases, or investigation of local officials, but [it will also include] cleansing within the ranks.We will check if there are lapses or problems in our issuance of permits," Leones explained.

