Published 4:51 PM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fret not, your personal data on the ride-hailing app Uber will not be migrated to Grab.

On April 8, Uber operations will transition to Grab's platform. In the process, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said personal data privacy should be respected and protected.

"Based on our discussion [with Grab], there will be no migration of personal data from Uber to Grab. But more importantly, we established the compliance with the Data Privacy Law," Privacy Commissioner Mon Liboro said in a mix of English and Filipino on Friday, April 6.

One's Name, phone number, email address, and credit card details are part of the information Uber app users register in their accounts.

According to the NPC, some 1.2 million Filipinos are Uber account holders. Liboro said Grab should give assurances that data is lawfully processed during the transition.

Grab Philippine head Brian Cu said that during the acquisition, Uber data on customers was not included.

"With regards to acquisition, there was no acquisition of data. So, no data will be shared. Data that we have received from Uber is only upon consent [and] only on the drivers' side," Cu said.

"[Drivers have to] manually [give] consent and say 'I'm okay to share this data to [be assisted] in the onboarding process to be able to drive in the Grab platform and that's the only thing that will happen," he added.

Despite the "virtual monopoly" issue raised by the Philippine Competition Commission, Grab's acquisition of Uber will continue.

By April 8, the Uber app will no longer be available and patrons will have to use the Grab platform to be able to place bookings.

Uber announced last March 26 that it sold its operations in Southeast Asia to Grab. In turn, Uber will receive a 27.5% stake in the business.