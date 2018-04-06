In company documents from 5 years ago, Strategic Communication Laboratories claims that the Philippines was one of the countries they did work in

Published 6:01 PM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – About half a decade before Cambridge Analytica hit news headlines for their role in interfering in the US elections, their parent company was already pulling strings in the Philippines.

Strategic Communication Laboratories (SCL) itself, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, claims it influenced elections in 32 countries across the world as early as 2013 – including the Philippines. SCL was founded in 1993.

A report by Quartz on Thursday, April 5, said it obtained SCL company documents from 2013. Back then, the Philippines was already listed as one of the places where they had a client.

“Cambridge Analytica and its now-suspended CEO Alexander Nix have boasted about influencing elections in Southeast Asia and elsewhere," the article said.

"Documents from around 2013 obtained by Quartz touting Cambridge Analytica’s predecessor SCL contain a blurb stating that in the Philippines, SCL helped rebrand an incumbent candidate in a national election as a ‘strong, no-nonsense man of action.’”

The Philippines held national midterm elections in 2013. The blurb does not mention the name of the candidate, but national elections at that time were only for senatorial and congressional positions.

According to The New Yorker, it costs anywhere between P10.4 million ($200,000) and P104 million ($2 million) per campaign for SCL's services.

The SCL Group was founded in the United Kingdom in 1993. But it wasn't until October 2012 that it registered a subsidiary named SCL Elections – which was focused on new technology that can be used for campaigns. All company shares were owned by Nix.

Still here

At that time, in 2013, Nix was already, and still is, the director of the SCL Group. He was recently suspended by Cambridge Analytica as its CEO, after recordings emerged in which he boasted of his data company playing an expansive role in Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Started in 2013, Cambridge Analytica is the communications firm at the center of a global scandal, amid allegations it harvested data of millions of Facebook users for Trump's presidential campaign. The end goal was to create software to predict and influence voters' choices at the ballot box.

After 2013, the involvement of SCL in the country’s later polls continued. (READ: Did Cambridge Analytica use Filipinos' Facebook data to help Duterte win?)

In 2015, Nix came to the country for “research,” and at an event, talked about "new strategies and tactics that are products of behavioral microtargeting, psychographic profiling, predictive analytics, and many other modern tools."

Psychographic profiling and behavioral microtargeting were the precise techniques used by Cambridge Analytica in the Trump campaign, and presumably in the 2016 Philippine elections.

In a post by Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer on Wednesday, April 4, he said that about 1,175,870 Filipino users may have had their Facebook information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

The Philippines is only behind the United States in terms of the number of people whose data was compromised.

It was in 2014 when Cambridge Analytica acquired the Facebook data they used for the 2016 elections. – Rappler.com