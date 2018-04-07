Published 3:18 PM, April 07, 2018
Updated 3:19 PM, April 07, 2018
CHAMP. IBF and WBA world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of Great Britain enters the ring for his unification bout against New Zealand's WBO champion Joseph Parker at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, March 31, 2018. Photo by Oli Scarff/AFP
MOURNING. Palestinian relatives of Ibrahim Abu Shaer, killed a day earlier by Israeli forces when clashes erupted as thousands marched near the Israeli border with the enclave to mark Land Day, mourn at his funeral in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on March 31, 2018. Photo by Said Khatib/AFP
VODOO CEREMONY. Haitian voodoo followers bathe in a sacred pool in Souvenance, Port-au-Prince, on April 1, 2018. Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP
'SALUBONG'. Catholics at San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila, on April 1, 2018, observe the traditional 'Salubong' ritual, which ends with the risen Jesus and Mary 'meeting' on Easter. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
WAITING. Supporters outside the Supreme Court in Manila on April 2, 2018, wait for former senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr who is attending the start of recount of votes in the 2016 vice presidential race. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
SEEKING REFUGE. Children peer through the window of a bus upon arriving at the Abu al-Zindeen checkpoint, near the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, after Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families from the former rebel bastion's main town of Douma were evacuated from the last rebel-held pocket in Eastern Ghouta on April 3, 2018. Photo by Nazeer al-Khatib/AFP
TRIBUTE. South African schoolchildren pause next to a portrait of the late South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of African National Congress (ANC) leader Nelson Mandela, in her house on April 3, 2018, in Soweto. Photo by Marco Longari/AFP
STRANDED. Commuters stand on a crowded platform of the Gare de Lyon railway station on April 3, 2018, in Paris, on the first day of a two days strike Photo by Ludovic Marin/AFP
REMEMBERING MLK. A woman holds a poster of Martin Luther King Jr.on the 50th anniversary of his assassination April 4, 2018, in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
SIKH WARRIOR. Indian Sikh Nihang Baba 'Jagir' Singh wears a giant turban at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on April 4, 2018, on the eve of the 397th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur. Photo by Narinder Nanu/AFP
UNWELCOME. Police keep control as Liverpool players arrive by bus through smoke and beer cans before the UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final football match between Liverpool and Manchester City, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on April 4, 2018. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP
MAUNDAY THURSDAY. Armenian priests hold candles as they pray at the Armenian Saint James Cathedral in Jerusalem's Old City on April 5, 2018, ahead of the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony during the Armenian Orthodox Holy Week. Photo by Gali Tibbon/AFP
BACK HOME. Cayaranao Mangandiri and her daughter-in-law Norshida Torogana sift through their scattered belongings in their looted house during a visit in Sectior 2 of the most affected area in Marawi City on April 5, 2018. Photo by Bobby Lagsa/Rappler
SEEKING JUSTICE. Families of children, whose deaths they believe were caused by Dengvaxia, filed criminal complaints before the Department of Justice on April 5, against former and current health officials, and executives of Dengvaxia manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur and its distributor, Zuellig Pharma Corporation. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
PROTEST. A supporter of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye reacts after a court sentenced Park to 24 years in prison, during a rally outside the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on April 6, 2018. Photo by Jung Yeon-je/AFP
– Rappler.com