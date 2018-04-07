Night class student Rosita Locsin, 67, receives two medals for high academic ratings and for being a role model

Published 6:07 PM, April 07, 2018

BACOLOD, Philippines – Education knows no age limit.

A grandmother here had just graduated with flying colors at the Negros Occidental High School.

Rosita Locsin, 67, a night class student, received two medals for having high academic ratings and for being a role model on good values during recognition rites on Monday, April 2. Their moving-up ceremony was held the next day, April 3.



She is the oldest adult in the class.



Locsin was among the 58 students who passed an examination for the “Balik Paaralan” program for out-of-school adults or the Alternative Learning System (ALS) in November 2017. She was then accelerated from Grade 8 to Grade 11 or Junior High School. (READ: All eyes on ALS, 'centerpiece' of basic ed under Duterte)



In June, Locsin will finally complete her basic education under the K to 12 program.



Locsin, the eldest among 8 children, worked as a house helper at the age of 15. Her parents could not send her to school due to poverty.



She got married when she was 18 years old. At the age of 32, she became a widow and decided to work abroad as a house helper to support her 4 children.



Locsin said she was happy after she was given a second chance to go back to school and experience the joy of learning.



She said she really loved to study and learn. She also believes that education has no age limits.



Her 4 children, who are all professionals now, were very proud of her decision to go back to school.



Her two daughters are now working as registered nurses in Ireland and in Riyadh. Her eldest son works in a bank in Manila and the other one is a computer technician. – Rappler.com