The Vatican announces the appointment of Tagum Bishop-elect Medel Aseo on the same day he marks his 39th year as a priest

Published 10:26 PM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis has named Father Medel Aseo, a Filipino missionary in the United States since 2017, as the new bishop of Tagum in Davao del Norte.

It was Aseo's 39th anniversary as a priest on Saturday, April 7, when the Vatican announced his appointment.

Aseo has been missionary at Saint Mary Parish in Pennsylvania since 2017, the Vatican said. He is turning 64 in June.

Born in Maniki, Kapalong, Davao del Norte, Aseo studied philosophy at Saint Francis Xavier College Seminary in Davao City, and theology at Saint Francis Xavier Regional major seminary in the same city, according to the Vatican.

He took his postgraduate studies at the Jesuit-run Loyola School of Theology, based in the Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City.

Aside from various assignments in Panabo, Davao City, Tagaytay, and Tagum City since he became a priest in 1979, he was also once stationed as chaplain for Filipino sailors in the Archdiocese of Liverpool, Great Britain, from 2003 to 2006.

Aseo will replace retired Bishop Wilfredo Manlapaz, who turned 77 on Saturday, according to the news service of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

There is no schedule yet for the ordination of Aseo as a bishop, and for his installation in Tagum, said CBCP News.

The Diocese of Tagum covers the province of Davao del Norte, except the Island Garden City of Samal, the southern portion of the Lasang River, and a small portion of Davao City north of the Lasang River; and the province of Compostela Valley.

The diocese has a population of 1.3 million Catholics. – Rappler.com