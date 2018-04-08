One petition is for an across-the-board daily wage increase of P155.80, while another petition wants an increase of P120

Published 12:35 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There are two petitions for an across-the-board daily wage increase for Central Visayas, announced the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Sunday, April 8.

The DOLE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Cebu said the following labor groups filed a petition for a P155.80 wage hike:

Cebu Labor Coalition

Lonbisco Employees Organization (LEO)

Metaphil Workers Union (MWU)

NUWHRAIN-Montebello Chapter

NLM-Katipunan

Union Bank Employees Association (UBEA)

Another group, the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), filed a separate petition for a P120 wage hike.

DOLE Central Visayas Director Cyril Ticao said the two petitions must first be presented to the RTWPB in public hearings.

Four public hearings have been scheduled:

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental - April 12

Tagbilaran City, Bohol - April 13

Cebu City, Cebu - April 26

Bogo City, Cebu - May 10

"Wage fixing is done on a regular basis to ensure that the welfare of those in the vulnerable sector is protected. The task now of the Board is to balance the interest of labor and management," Ticao was quoted as saying.

DOLE said anyone against the wage hike petitions should file their opposition during or before the public hearings.

"Interested parties could ask for a copy of the petitions filed and may examine the contents therein and other related pertinent records at the office of the RTWPB during business hours," Ticao said.

The last wage order for Central Visayas took effect more than a year ago, on March 10, 2017.

Under Wage Order No. 20, this is the minimum wage structure:

P366 per day - Class A cities and municipalities or those belonging to the expanded Metro Cebu area (cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga, Talisay, and municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla, and San Fernando)

P333 per day - Class B cities and municipalities (cities of Toledo, Bogo, and the rest of the municipalities in Cebu except Bantayan and Camotes Islands)

P323 per day - Class C cities and municipalities (Tagbilaran City and all municipalities in Bohol and Negros Oriental)

P308 per day - Class D municipalities (municipalities in Siquijor and municipalities in Bantayan and Camotes Islands)

– Rappler.com