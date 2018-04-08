House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez says there are 'ongoing' talks to make sure the controversial divorce bill will see the light of day

Published 4:45 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said he is not giving up on the push to introduce divorce in the Philippines, despite the apparent resistance of some senators to the measure.

Alvarez made the assertion during a radio interview on Sunday, April 8, adding that there is an "ongoing discussion" to convince senators to approve the divorce bill.

He did not name names, saying he was "not at liberty" to do so.

The House of Representatives, on March 19, passed on 3rd reading a bill that would introduce divorce in the Philippines. Alvarez, as well as other leaders and prominent personalities in the House, support the measure.

But for a bill to become a law, it must have versions in both chambers of Congress. So far, there is no counterpart divorce bill in the Senate. (READ: 53% of Filipinos agree to legalize divorce – SWS) – Rappler.com