Published 5:02 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philipppines – Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ordered the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Oscar Albayalde, to remove "bad eggs" from the PNP as they scale up the "internal cleanse" of the police force.

In a statement Sunday, April 8, Año said he wants Albayalde to "go after PNP personnel who are a disgrace to their uniform, especially those who are AWOL, sleeping, non-performing, and drinking-on-the-job."

Albayalde, the current police chief of Metro Manila, will take over as chief of the 170,000-strong PNP after Ronald dela Rosa, its current chief, takes his delayed retirement. (READ: Who is Oscar Albayalde, the next PNP chief?)

An "internal cleanse" was also among Dela Rosa's priorities as PNP chief. The PNP created the "Counter-Intelligence Task Force" precisely to check on abuses by people from their own ranks.

Dela Rosa was supposed to retire in January 2018 but his tour of duty was extended by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Albayalde is expected to take over the post by mid-April 2018.

"I told General Albayalde to cleanse the police ranks of bad eggs in order make the DILG the best department in government. The PNP leadership should conduct more of the surprise inspections so that we can weed out the non-performing police office. As part of the DILG, the PNP must also conform to our brand which all DILG personnel know by heart," the interior department quoted Año as saying.

Albayalde was known to conduct surprise inspections – using his big bike – on police precincts around Metro Manila. He has sacked cops after catching them sleeping on the job.

Año said that the increase in the salaries of cops should also encourage PNP personnel to "step up their game really big time and be more committed in carrying out their respective roles in maintaining peace and order and ensuring public safety."

An increase in cops' salaries was among Duterte’s campaign promises in 2016. – Rappler.com