Is federalism fundamentally problematic for the Philippines, or is it simply not the right time?

Published 12:13 PM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Gene Pilapil, assistant professor from the University of the Philippines–Diliman's Political Science Department, about federalism in the Philippines.

In a Senate hearing on March 13, Pilapil challenged federalism proponents as well as the consultative committee created by President Rodrigo Duterte to include a provision banning the Chief Executive from seeking re-election. This is "to protect democracy," he said, citing the "classic strategy of autocratic leaders" in other countries to use constitution revision to extend their rule.

Pilapil also said this provision will allay fears that shifting to federalism is just a ploy to ensure that the Duterte administration and its allies would remain in power.

Pilapil will discuss if the shift to federalism is fundamentally problematic or if it is simply not the right time.

