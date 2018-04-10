According to police report, a deadly shootout ensued after cops stumbled upon the vehicle of suspects in the kidnapping of Ronaldo Arguelles

Published 10:29 AM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 5 people were shot dead early morning Tuesday, April 10, after police rescued a kidnap victim in San Pablo, Laguna.

According to the police report, Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) operatives together with Candelaria, Quezon cops were supposed to pay for the release of abductee Ronaldo Arguelles, who was kidnapped in Candelaria on Monday, April 9.

The cops were on their way to pay for the release when they chanced upon the vehicle of the suspects in Arguelles' kidnapping along Maharlika Highway in Barangay San Nicolas, San Pablo, Laguna.

The law enforcers pursued, triggering a gunfight.

The killed suspects were identified through their police uniforms as follows:

SPO2 Adalla SPO3 Fernandez PO3 Dizon PO2 Rebadulla

Another body that was recovered from the scene has yet to be identified.

Cops also recovered a Thompson rifle, two caliber 45 pistols, two hand grenades, and assorted ammunition. – Rappler.com