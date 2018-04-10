Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa says Arnel and Eunady Ordonio have scammed more than 50 unknowing investors

Published 11:04 AM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police have nabbed a couple promising easy wealth through popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa announced on Tuesday, April 10.

Arnel and Eunady Ordonio were nabbed by PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives, the police division in charge of high-stakes and high-profile crimes.

According to Dela Rosa, the couple has scammed more than 50 unknowing investors, amassing wealth worth P900 million* in "raw capital." This means the amount of money promised to be returned is not yet included in the computation. – Rappler.com

*US$1 = P51.98