Published 3:05 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez said on Tuesday, April 10, that National Food Authority chief Jason Aquino should resign and not wait for President Rodrigo Duterte to sack him, amid allegations of corruption and mismanagement at the NFA under his watch.

Quezon 3rd District Representative made the call in a news briefing on Tuesday, April 10, when asked if he thinks President Rodrigo Duterte should sack Aquino. (READ: Who is NFA chief Jason Aquino and why is he controversial?)

“Ano pa ang hinihintay mo, di ba? Halatang-halata naman ngayon na kumikita ngayon ‘yung mga importer saka ‘yong mga hoarder ng bigas (What else are you waiting for, right? It’s obvious that importers and rice hoarders are profitting),” said Suarez.

He slammed Aquino for publicly announcing a shortage of NFA rice, which triggered panic among consumers and an increase in the prices of rice.

“Wala tayong shortage. They created this scenario na wala tayong bigas. Kawawa ‘yong consumers, especially ‘yong masa, na umaasa doon sa murang [bigas],” said Suarez.

(We have no shortage. They created this scenario that we supposedly do not have rice. We pity the consumers, especially those belonging to the masses, who rely on cheap rice.)

Duterte, however, has defended Aquino from critics, saying he "trusts" the NFA chief, who has been at odds with the NFA Council chaired by Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr over the modes of rice importation. – Rappler.com