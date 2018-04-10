Five rebels were also captured after separate clashes with the military in two towns of Camarines Sur

Published 3:47 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 4 communist rebels were killed while 5 others were captured after clashes with the military in Camarines Sur, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Southern Luzon Command (Solcom).

Separate clashes erupted in two towns there as the government and the communist rebels were trying to resume peace talks.

Three rebels were killed and 5 others were captured after clashes on Tuesday, April 10, in the town of Bato, located in the southern part of the province. One of the rebels had serious injuries and had to be revived, according to the military.

Earlier on Sunday, April 8, another was killed in separate clashes in the town of Lagonoy in the northeastern part of the province.

Three high-powered firearms, M14 rifles, were recovered in Bato by a platoon of the 83rd Infantry Battalion. Another M14 rifle was recovered by another platoon of the same battalion in Lagonoy.

Solcom chief Lieutenant General Danilo Pamonag said troops "will still perform their mandate to protect the people" even as they support President Rodrido Duterte's moves to resume talks with the Left.

Solcom operates in Southern Tagalog and the Bicol region.

"The troops' concern for their fellow Filipinos and their respect for human rights is to be commended. One of the wounded rebels had almost died, but the troops' medics did their best to revive the wounded rebel," Pamonag was quoted in a press release issued by Solcom. – Rappler.com