Owners of the establishments have 30 days or until May 5 to comply with the notice to vacate

Published 3:11 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has asked establishments in El Nido, Palawan, to vacate timberlands that they have occupied and built structures on.

DENR Mimaropa recently issued a notice to vacate to 84 establishments and 262 residences constructed on timberlands in barangays Corong-corong, Buena Suerte, Maligaya, Masagana, and Bebeladan.

Owners of the establishments have 30 days or until May 5 to comply with the notice to vacate.

According to the DENR, this latest move in El Nido is part of their efforts to rehabilitate Bacuit Bay in El Nido.

Below is an initial list of the concerned establishments:

We will update this ones the DENR's local office releases the names of more establishments. – with a report from Keith Anthony S. Fabro/Rappler.com