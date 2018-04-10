Ten of the 17 inmates who escaped from Police Station 6 in Barangay Tetuan in Zamboanga City remain at large, police say

Published 2:00 PM, April 10, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Seventeen inmates escaped from a detention cell in Police Station 6 in this city here early Tuesday morning, April 10.

Police said the inmates used a steel cutter to snap the iron bars of their cell and flee the Police Station 6 jail in Barangay Tetuan at around 3 am on Tuesday.

Only one police officer and one jail guard manned the jail, which held 59 inmates, when the incident happened. Most of the inmates faced drug-related charges.

Ten of the inmates were nabbed before 9 am on Tuesday, while the rest remained at large based on the latest police report.

Those still at large are:

Nazhar Hack Balasuddin

Arkham Ignacio

Adzmir Ibrahim

Lexandrus Manog

Adzri Juhuri

Sulaiman Sali

Jerrimie Maruji

Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabel Climaco Salazar ordered an intensive manhunt operation, and said the inmates should be rearrested within 24 hours.

All concerned agencies, including the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Highway Patrol Group, and the Armed Forces have been tapped to help recapture the inmates. – Rappler.com