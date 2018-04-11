Sombero presents himself to incoming Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde at Camp Crame

Published 8:59 AM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wenceslao "Wally" Sombero, the alleged middleman of Chinese casino tycoon Jack Lam in the Bureau of Immigration bribery-corruption case, has surrendered to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday, April 11.

Sombero presented himself inside Camp Crame, with incoming police chief and Metro Manila top cop Director Oscar Albayalde overseeing his booking procedures before being sent off to anti-graft court Sandiganbayan.

Why surrender? Sombero, who formerly served as a police colonel in the PNP, is facing plunder charges for his alleged involvement in the bribery of two former deputy immigration commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles.

Argosino and Robles accepted P50 million from Sombero's supposed boss Jack Lam, in exchange for releasing 1,316 undocumented Chinese nationals nabbed in a November 2016 online gambling operation raid in Clark, Pampanga.

In their defense, the former immigration officials had claimed they took the money for safekeeping, supposedly with the plan of eventually using it as evidence as they probed the illegal gambling operation.

The Ombudsman rejected their alibi, however, pointing out that Argosino and Robles took 10 days to report to the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Justice about the delivery of P50 million. (READ: Macau's top gambling tycoon: Who is Jack Lam?)

What happens next? Sombero is scheduled to appear in the Sandiganbayan hearing for his motion to dismiss the cases filed against him. – Rappler.com